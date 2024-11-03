The planned overnight closures are for on the M4 are for roadworks to allow roadworks to be carried out.

Drivers in Newport will be affected by the closures which include the Sarn and Coldra.

Those travelling at night are being advised to allow for extra travel time for journeys.

These areas of the M4 will have closures:

M4 eastbound - junction 36 Sarn: Off slip closed for maintenance work to be carried out from November 3 until November 8 from 8pm until 6am.

M4 eastbound - junction 45 Ynysforgan: Off slip closed for clearance work from November 3 until November 8 from 8pm until 6am.

M4 eastbound - junction 41 Pentyla/Baglan: Off slip closed for maintenance work from November 5 until November 7 from 8pm until 6am.

M4 westbound - junction 24 Coldra: Off slip closed for maintenance work to be carried out from November 5 until November 6 from 8pm until 6am.

M4 westbound - junction 48 Hendy: On slip closed for maintenance work from November 7 to November 8 from 8pm until 6am.

M4 eastbound - junction 28 Tredegar Park to junction 24 Coldra: Carriageway maintenance for structural inspections. Road closed and diversions in place from November 7 until November 13 from 8pm until 6am.

M4 eastbound - junction 41 Pentyla/Baglan to junction 38 Margam: Road closed for maintenance work from November 8 until November 9 from 8pm until 6am. Diversions will be in place.

There are also the following planned closures on the M48: