Modestas Ceckauskas, 24, of Bethesda Place in Rogerstone, Newport must pay £185 in a fine, cost and surcharge for exceeding the speed limit of 50mph.

The driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Christopher Wilson, 54, of Prospect Crescent in Caldicot, Monmouthshire must pay £185 in a fine, cost and surcharge for exceeding the speed limit of 50mph.

The driving licence was endorsed with three points.

John Badru, 44, of Canning Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, surcharge and cost for failing to give information on the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle is alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He has been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Oliver Charles Thomas Bowcott, 26, of Mount Pleasant, Hengoed in Caerphilly County Borough must pay £398 in a fine, surcharge and cost for exceeding the speed limit of 40mph.

The driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Claudine Cameron, 57, of Maple Close in Abergavenny, must pay £1,014 in a fine, surcharge and costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Simon Dale Stuart Jones, 49, of Victoria Avenue, in Ebbw Vale must pay £185 in a fine, surcharge and cost for exceeding the speed limit of 50mph.

The driving licence was endorsed with three points.