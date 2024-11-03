A nearby resident, Richard Quatrini, saw the helicopter land at Stockton Close near his home at around 2.40pm on November 2, 2024.

He told the Argus, crew members he spoke to confirmed they were attending a medical emergency at a property.

At 3.16pm he said: “The air ambulance is still here, and they have just taken a stretcher into the property.”

At 4pm he confirmed the crew were packing up their equipment to leave the scene of the incident.

The helicopter and crew left the scene of the incident by 4.15pm, confirmed the resident.

The Welsh Air Ambulance was approached to request a statement on the incident.