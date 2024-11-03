In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Gwent Police Caerphilly Borough said:

“#CaerphillySouth PCSO's Ryan and Tom located a vehicle which was found to be on cloned plates. Vehicle has been recovered #PCSO469 #PCSO416.”

What is vehicle cloning?

Vehicle cloning is when a criminal puts your vehicle's number plate on another vehicle to hide the identity.

This is done to carry out criminal activity or to avoid tickets e.g., speeding tickets, parking fines, or toll and congestion charges.

What should you do if you suspect your vehicle has been cloned?





If you have received a ticket and suspect, it is the result of your vehicle being cloned you can report it to police here.

You should also notify the DVLA, and you can find the relevant contact details here.

Then you can contact the organisation that issued the fine and explain your vehicle has been cloned and request a cancellation.

You should tell them the DVLA, and police have been informed and send supporting evidence such as a police issued crime reference number.