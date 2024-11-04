Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu have apparently fallen out over the fact that he was not given a celebrity partner despite Nancy being partnered with Shayne Ward.

The pair have known each other since childhood with Carlos regularly calling her his "favourite sister" and Nancy dubbing him "baby brother."

Carlos Gu and Nancy Xu in 'backstage feud' on Strictly Come Dancing

However, it has been reported in The Sun newspaper that Carlos feels pushed to one side after Nancy secured a spot in the 2024 series of the show.

A Strictly Come Dancing insider said: "The feud between Nancy and Carlos is really sad and has left everyone really shocked. They’ve been close since childhood, but have fallen out and unfollowed each other on socials."

Recommended Reading:

Strictly Come Dancing Icons Week elimination leaked as fans ‘Destroyed’

Strictly fans say not giving Lauren Oakley a partner was the 'worst decision'

Chris McCausland reveals the offer from Strictly bosses he refused

They added: "The atmosphere on set is said to be awkward and tense when both are around, and to many it was a relief when Carlos didn’t attend the show weeks ago.

"Carlos is said to be subdued after the falling-out and is also struggling with not getting a celebrity partner. His friends are worried about him as he is so far away from his family."

Things have reportedly gotten so bad that he has digitally wiped her from his life.

The source said: "He has wiped all pictures of her from his profile and unfollowing each other on Instagram is the ultimate finality in their friendship. With all the other drama in the Clauditorium, it’s the last thing bosses need."'