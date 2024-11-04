A number of famous faces like BBC and ITV sports broadcaster Steve Rider and presenter Bill Turnbull have been impacted by the disease.

With prostate cancer being so prevalent, here is everything you need to know.

What is prostate cancer and how serious is it?





1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer.



That’s a dad, uncle, brother, partner or best mate. We think they’re worth saving.



Check your risk with @ProstateUK’s online risk checker and share with your loved ones. Early diagnosis saves lives. #MenWeAreWithYou https://t.co/4H6kPzL213 pic.twitter.com/qAC6zFLv9d — NHS England (@NHSEngland) May 18, 2023

According to the NHS, prostate cancer is a type of cancer that affects prostates and appears to become more common as men get older with most cases developing in men over 50 years old.

The exact causes are not fully understood but the condition is serious with one man dying every 45 minutes from it.

What are the stages of prostate cancer?





Macmillan Cancer Support states that Stages one and two are considered early (localised) stages while stages three and four (which have not spread to other parts of the body) are referred to as locally advanced.

Stage 4 prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body is deemed advanced (metastatic).

What is the average life expectancy of someone with prostate cancer?





The average five-year relative survival rate for those with local prostate cancer is nearly 100%.

However, the rate for those with prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body is just 32%, according to Cancer.net.

1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer, but it’s very treatable if caught early.



Over a million people have used the @ProstateUK online risk checker. Check your risk today. ➡️ https://t.co/4H6kPzL213 — NHS England (@NHSEngland) November 2, 2022

What are the symptoms and early signs of prostate cancer?





The NHS says that there are a number of symptoms and early signs such as:

Needing to pee more frequently, often during the night

Needing to rush to the toilet

Difficulty in starting to pee (hesitancy)

Straining or taking a long time while peeing

Weak flow

Feeling that your bladder has not emptied fully

Blood in urine or blood in semen

The health service recommends that if you have any of these symptoms, you should visit a GP where tests can be run.