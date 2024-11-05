A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
MAX GRIFFITHS, 21, of Fairfield Close, Caldicot must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 40mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.
LAUREN JAMES, 34, of Pilton Vale, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 20mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
KIRSTY JENNINGS, 33, of Caerwent Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £769 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
GARETH GREEN, 40, of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points
SHARNA HASLETT, 43, of Fairfax Road, Newport must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
KEITH COLLIER, 77, of Cwm Glas, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 20mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
RICHARD HATHERALL, 53, of Usk Road, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
GLENNYS MIDDLETON, 80, of Elgar Circle, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
PETULA HELER, 66, of Adelaide Court, Blackwood must pay £371 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 20mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
TEIFION EASTOE-WILLIAMS, 26, of Pentwyn Terrace, Trinant, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
DAVID WILLIAMS, 38, of Pen Y Bryn Court, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.
JAKE WILLIAMS, 33, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £233 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
KELVIN IMAFIDON, 38, of Kelvedon Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
VASILE MUNTEAN, 29, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points
IONUT CLATINICIU, 27, of North Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
