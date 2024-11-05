The Bevan Foundation, which is Wales' most influential think-tank, has said that new insights gathered by YouGov show that families across Wales are still struggling to make ends meet.

The data shows that around one in seven (15 per cent) sometimes, often, or always struggle to afford essentials.

Joel Davies, speaking on behalf of the Bevan Foundation, said: "The cost-of-living crisis is far from over.

"People are struggling to afford heating, food, and other essentials like clothing and travel.

"Any talk of the cost-of-living crisis being in the past simply doesn’t reflect the reality on the ground for many."

The think-tank said that two years of high inflation is taking a 'terrible toll' on people's wellbeing.

The data shows that more than four in 10 people in Wales (44 per cent) reported their mental health had been negatively affected by their financial position, whilst nearly three in 10 (29 per cent) reported that their physical health had been negatively affected over the same period.

The Bevan Foundation said that children and families are 'bearing the brunt' of the cost-of-living crisis.

A significant minority of families with children under 18 report that they can’t afford activities for their children.

19 per cent of parents reported that their child missed out on joining a sports club or sports lessons outside of school hours in the three months to September 2024, whilst 13 per cent said that their children missed out on a school trip.

Steffan Evans, head of policy (poverty) at the Bevan Foundation, said: "The cost-of-living crisis is hitting hard.

"Ensuring that all people in Wales are able to afford the essentials is of benefit to everyone."