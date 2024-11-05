A&B Cymru members are invited to share their ideas to perform at the A&B Cymru Awards.
The 30th annual ceremony, a key event in the arts calendar, will be launched at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama on January 22, 2025.
The organisation is seeking one performance from its arts members for the event.
Interested members are encouraged to submit their ideas via an application form.
Submissions should be sent to contactus@aandbcymru.org.uk.
The deadline for submissions is December 6.
The A&B Cymru Awards celebrate and promote the importance of arts and business collaboration in Wales.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here