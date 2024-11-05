The 30th annual ceremony, a key event in the arts calendar, will be launched at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama on January 22, 2025.

The organisation is seeking one performance from its arts members for the event.

Interested members are encouraged to submit their ideas via an application form.

Submissions should be sent to contactus@aandbcymru.org.uk.

The deadline for submissions is December 6.

The A&B Cymru Awards celebrate and promote the importance of arts and business collaboration in Wales.