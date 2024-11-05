Bron Afon, based in Cwmbran, is one of 17 companies participating in the six-month trial.

The trial, which started on Monday, involves around 1,000 workers testing either a four-day week, a shorter working week, or a nine-day fortnight.

Most of the companies, including Bron Afon, are trialling a four-day week with no loss of pay for workers.

Unji Mathur, executive director of people, change, and technology at Bron Afon, said: "The wellbeing of our colleagues is a priority for us and the four-day week encourages teams to think creatively about how we use our time.

"We’ve already learnt so much about the art of the possible and I’m sure there will be more to learn during our pilot.

"Our customers are and always will be our top priority and we remain committed to delivering great customer service."

The trial is being run by the 4 Day Week Campaign, flexible working consultancy Timewise, and with research support from University of Cambridge, Boston College, and The Autonomy Institute.

The results will be presented to the new Labour Government in summer 2025.

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: "We don't have to just imagine a four-day week anymore - because it's already a reality for hundreds of businesses and tens of thousands of workers in the UK.

"With 50 per cent more free time and no loss in pay, a four-day week gives people the freedom to live happier, more fulfilling lives.

"We look forward to presenting the results of this latest trial to the new Labour Government next summer."

Claire Campbell, CEO of Timewise, said: "It’s great to see a wide range of employers participating in this latest trial.

"Many have frontline staff, and the pilots provide an opportunity to think creatively about how to deliver a five or seven day service whilst offering staff a four-day week.

"We look forward to sharing the results next year, adding to the body of evidence that supporting people with choices about their working lives makes business sense."