Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales' (HCC) intelligence, analysis, and business insight executive, Glesni Phillips, said: "The signs are there: it’s still early of course, but there can be some optimism for another good Christmas for quality red meat."

Ms Phillips pointed out that volume sales of lamb for the year to date are up four per cent on the previous year, which is a positive indicator for the sector.

However, she also noted that supply continues to be down.

Data from Defra for sheep throughput up to September 2024 shows a nine per cent decrease compared to last year, with a total of 9.3 million sheep processed.

Lamb throughput is down eight per cent, despite slight peaks in January and February.

Ms Phillips said: "Due to an estimated smaller lamb crop this year, a tighter supply was to be expected, but current numbers are even lower than expected."

This tightening of supply has helped to maintain price levels.

"The GB prime lamb deadweight average price remains firmly above the £6/kilo mark, despite seven consecutive weeks of downward price movements," she said.

"The most recent average stands some eight per cent higher than year-earlier levels at 618.5p/kg."

Kantar consumer data for the 12-week period ending September 29 shows that lamb volume sales remained stable, up 0.5 per cent on the year, driven by a five per cent increase in existing shoppers buying more.

Grocery price inflation rose slightly to two per cent in this quarterly period.