SHANNON JESSON, 28, of Drovers Mews, Newport was banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

She must pay £156 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

COLE SIMS, 20, of Diwedd Camlas, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

CLIVE STEVENS, 67, of Salisbury Terrace, Varteg, Pontypool must pay £3,590 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

CHLOE PARSONS, 28, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a handheld mobile phone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

DAVID STANSFIELD, 36, of Rowan Drive, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £833 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

ZOE CULLEN, 23, of Penybryn Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £243 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when not in a position to have proper control.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANTHONY JOHANSSON, 42, of Jubilee Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

ADAM WILLIS, 36, of Springvale Industrial Estate, Cwmbran must pay £243 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

RACHEL PULLEN, 56, of Longfellow Road, Caldicot must pay £404 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

HELEN SMITH, 52, of Woodland Terrace, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

DAVID LEWIS, 47, of Mynydd Maen Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 30mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

LEE SCOTT, 40, of Medlock Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £364 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

RHYS EVANS, 30, of Bevan Court, Grosmont, Monmouthshire must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.