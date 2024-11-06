A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
SHANNON JESSON, 28, of Drovers Mews, Newport was banned from driving for six months after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
She must pay £156 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
COLE SIMS, 20, of Diwedd Camlas, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
CLIVE STEVENS, 67, of Salisbury Terrace, Varteg, Pontypool must pay £3,590 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
CHLOE PARSONS, 28, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a handheld mobile phone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
DAVID STANSFIELD, 36, of Rowan Drive, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £833 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
ZOE CULLEN, 23, of Penybryn Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £243 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when not in a position to have proper control.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
ANTHONY JOHANSSON, 42, of Jubilee Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
ADAM WILLIS, 36, of Springvale Industrial Estate, Cwmbran must pay £243 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
RACHEL PULLEN, 56, of Longfellow Road, Caldicot must pay £404 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
HELEN SMITH, 52, of Woodland Terrace, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
DAVID LEWIS, 47, of Mynydd Maen Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 30mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.
LEE SCOTT, 40, of Medlock Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £364 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
RHYS EVANS, 30, of Bevan Court, Grosmont, Monmouthshire must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
