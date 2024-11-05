Dr Suzanne Moyes, a veterinary expert with Burgess Pet Care, shared advice on how to help pets cope.

Dr Moyes said routine changes can help, such as giving dogs a long walk during daylight and calling cats in early.

Small animals should be moved to a sheltered indoor space and given extra bedding to help them feel secure.

Creating a safe space with familiar smells and chew toys can comfort dogs, while cats should have plenty of hiding places.

To muffle the sound of fireworks, Dr Moyes suggests using 'white noise' from household appliances, and playing music.

Distraction with games or treats is also helpful, but pets should not be forced to participate.

Providing a calm environment is key to helping pets cope during this noisy time of year.