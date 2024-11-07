JESSICA SHARLAND, 34, of Heather Road, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 20mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

STEPHEN MEEK, 43, of Park Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £521 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MEGAN PERKINS, 34, of Santon Court, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points

JORDAN CUSACK, 19, of Skirrid Road, Abergavenny must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 70mph zone.

Their driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MORGAN LAWS, 37, of Holly Lodge Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

Their driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points

ELIZABETH PHILLIPS, 40, of Hoelion Grove, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

PETER BEESE, 43, of Two Locks Road, Two Locks, Cwmbran must pay £306 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANTOINETTE BRAND, 49, of Heolddu Avenue, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 40mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

SARAH TOGBA, 39, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

STEPHEN PHELPS, 34, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £384 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight penalty points.

KIMBERLEY EVANS, 37, of Waun Borfa Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £499 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

RYAN BRADFORD, 34, of Waltwood Park Drive, Llanmartin, Newport must pay £475 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 30mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

MICHELLE JONES, 58, of Llwyn On Road, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £898 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

ROBERT WILLIAMS, 36, of Ross Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

GETHIN JONES, 51, of Commercial Street, Gilfach, Caerphilly must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.