Charity Asthma + Lung UK has said the 'dangerous duo' of bonfire smoke and cold air could trigger life-threatening asthma attacks.

With asthma affecting two million children in the UK, many could experience worsening symptoms such as breathlessness, wheezing, and coughing, or even end up in hospital seriously unwell.

More than half of people with asthma, including children, said poor air quality, including smoke, worsened their symptoms, and almost seven in 10 said cold air triggered their condition.

Erika Radford, head of health advice at Asthma + Lung UK, said: "Bonfire displays and fireworks can be fun for children, but they can also be dangerous if your child has a lung condition like asthma, especially when coupled with other triggers such as cold air.

"Smoke fumes and chemicals from bonfires and fireworks can linger in the air for several hours if there is no wind to blow the pollution away.

"This can cause asthma symptoms or a potentially life-threatening asthma attack."

She advised parents to ensure their children take their preventer inhaler as prescribed and always have their reliever inhaler to hand.

If smoke or cold air has previously triggered symptoms, it may be best to stay indoors and watch the display from a window.

If attending a display, stand well back from bonfires and fireworks, and avoid the smoke.

In cold weather, loosely wrap a scarf around the child's nose and mouth to warm the air.