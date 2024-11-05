Tree work

A delegated officer has approve a request to carry out work on a number of trees at 16 Wedgwood Gardens, Abergavenny.

Extension decision

Plans for a single storey extension at the back of Grantham, 38 Park Crescent, Abergavenny, have been approved by a delegated officer. The extension is to have a flat roof and the over all height will exceed the parameters of permitted development, which is why a planning application was lodged.

Yes to bungalow

Plans for a new dormer bungalow at Deri Down, Hereford Road, Mardy, have been approved by a delegated panel, subject to a section 106.

Agricultural building

A delegated officer has approved plans for a replacement steel portal framed building for livestock at the removal to two redundant livestock buildings at Plas Yr Ywen, Llantellen Road, Cross Ash.

Extension plans

Plans for an extension and alterations at Great Oak Cottage, Box Bush Road, Great Oak, Bryngwyn, near Usk, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Replacement structure

Plans to replace a conservatory with a new building on the same footprint at Braefield, Garrow Road, Mitchel Troy, have been approved by a delegated officer. The new structure will become the kitchen.

Extension approval

A two storey side and rear extension at 2 Bryn Y Nant Cottages, Nany-derry Road, Nantyderry, has been approved by a delegated officer. These will replace existing structures.

New function room

Plans to extend the boundary of a cart shed and create a new function room at the Three Salmons Hotel, Usk, along with installing a lift have been approved by a delegated officer.

Wall work

Plans to alter a retaining wall to accommodate the roots of an established yew tree at Mulberry House, 7 Castle Parade, Usk, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Storage building

A delegated officer has approved plans for a new storage building from golf course and green keeping equipment at Parc Lodge, Station Road, Raglan.

Extension yes

A delegated officer has approved plans for a two-storey extension at 12 Orchard Close, Caldicot.

Tree work

Plans for work on three lime trees at St Thomas Church, St Tomas' Square, Monmouth, have been approved by a delegated officer.

Willow work

Plans to take a goat willow down to its stump at 6 Russell Place, Monnow Street, Monmouth, have been approved by a delegated officer.