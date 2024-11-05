On November 5, firework and bonfire events will take place across the country, but the electricity provider has urged people to avoid power lines and substations.

They caution that fireworks set off near electrical infrastructure could cause serious injury or power outages in nearby communities.

Bonfire smoke and heat can also damage power lines, endangering people nearby.

A poorly situated bonfire could reduce the crucial safety distance from power lines, which can carry up to 132,000 volts.

The National Grid has provided five safety tips to ensure a safe Bonfire Night.

They suggest planning bonfire celebrations in advance, ideally during daylight hours when electrical hazards are more visible.

They caution against lighting bonfires under or near power lines, as the smoke and heat could cause power cuts or electrical surges.

They also warn that wind can blow flames and sparks onto overhead lines, and that bonfires and fireworks should be kept well away from any electrical equipment.

Jason Powell, lead operational health and safety adviser at the National Grid, said: "Whether it’s an organised event or a get together with family and friends in your own back garden, please do be aware of your own surroundings and make sure you’re well away from overhead lines and substations.

"It will only take a matter of minutes to scope out the area you’re planning to celebrate in daylight when hazards are more visible, and reduces the risk of incidents that could harm yourself and others, or cause power cuts in the local area.

"It’s a fun night for all the family, and by following a few simple steps, we can all take care, enjoy ourselves, and stay safe."

The National Grid also reminds the public that an overhead wire does not need to be touched to cause serious damage, as electricity can spark across small gaps when interfered with.

If people notice fireworks coming into contact with power lines, or if they experience a power outage at home, they are advised to call 105 at any time.