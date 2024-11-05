Heat pump plans

Colm Murphy, of 28 North Street, Abergavenny, has applied to install an air source heat pump at the mid-terraced property to replace an old gas boiler. The new unit will be fitted in the back garden

Extension application

Sian Edwards, of 6 Haven Way, Abergavenny, has applied to demolish a small single storey part at the back the bungalow at the same address and build a single storey flat roof extension.

Barn extension

Gareth Lewis, of Ty Deri Barn, Llanvetherine, has applied to build a single storey extension to the west wing of the same address to provide additional living accommodation and a first floor extension to provide an extra bedroom. The application also includes a proposed new garage and garden store building.

Heat pump application

Miles Hudson, of 24 St Dials Close, Monmouth, has applied to install an air source heat pump with ancillary pipe work at the same address.

Listed building consent

Adrian Banford, of Exchange House, Soulby, Kirkby Stephen, has applied for listed building consent to repair and enhance the property so that water can no longer get in causing damage.

Tree work

An application has been submitted for permission to carry out work on trees covered by a TPO at 36 Fayre Oaks, Raglan.

St Arvans trees

Plans have been submitted for work to be carried out on a number of trees in a conservation area at St Arvans Lodge, St Arvans.

Plans for heat pump

Andrew Bessell, of Brook House, Forge Road, Tintern, has applied to replace an oil powered combination boiler and 1,200 litre oil tank with an air sourced heat pump system.

Dr R Handley, of 20 Levitsfield Close,

Monmouth, has applied for permission to biuld two dwelling with parking on land at the back of Rosemary, Beaufort road, Osbaston, near Monmouth.

110 homes plan

An outline application for up to 110 homes at Drewen Farm, Monmouth, has been submitted by the Vistry Group, of Bishop's Cleve, Cheltenham. The plan also includes landscaping, public open space and associated infrastructure work.

Extension plans

Phillip Johnsey, of Pond House, Old Magor Road, Magor, has applied to build a double storey extension to the cottage at the same address.