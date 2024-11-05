New porch yes

Plans to remove an existing canopy roof over the main entrance a build a new porch/utility room at 48 Poplar Avenue, New Inn, has been approved with conditions.

No to new wall and steps

Planners have refused an application to build a retaining wall and steps to the front of 104 Trinity Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, to provide an approximately level parking area.

Fence go ahead

Plans to retain a like-for-like fencing at the front, side and back of 2 Jim Crow Square, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, have been approved with conditions.

Extension yes

Planners have approved, with conditions, a single storey extension at the back and side of Sunhill, 131 Golf Road, New Inn, along with the widening of the drive and cross-over.

Cabins get approval

Four prefab timber cabins for tourist accommodation can be installed at a site in Upper Cwmbran, planners have decided. They will have external decking, parking and turning, recycling/waste storage, secure bicycle storage and a private water treatment plant. The application was for Glyn Bran Bungalow, Mountain Road, Upper Cwmbran. The approval is with conditions.