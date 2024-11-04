John Stringer, 43, was a serving Gwent Police when he assaulted the child at a time when she was aged under 13.

Sentencing him at Newport Crown Court to 10 years in prison, Judge Daniel Williams told him: “You are burdened only by self-pity.

“Your attempts, repeated attempts, to gain the sympathy of the jury were odious and cynical.

“The jury saw through them. You still maintain your denials and the pre-sentence report says the obvious that you have no remorse.

“It's assessed that you represent a high risk of causing harm to female children.

“It's heartbreaking for the court to read of the effect that your offending has had a upon this precious young girl.”

The judge added: “It was your status as a police officer, as you know, which allowed you to conceal your motives and your offending.

“This was a determined course of conduct that involving the grooming of a young girl.”

Prosecutor Ian Wright read a victim personal statement written by the girl’s mother.

She revealed the devastating impact the abuse has had upon her daughter.

“This has changed her outlook on life,” her mum said.

“She blames herself and she doesn’t feel worthwhile. She doesn’t trust people.

“There is a darkness behind her eyes.

“Giving evidence, she had to relive the torture time and again.”

Stringer’s barrister James Tucker said of his client: “It will come as no surprise to your honour that his situation in custody is more difficult than that of other offenders convicted of like offences given his past career.”

Stringer from Fairwater, Cardiff was found guilty following a trial of two counts of sexual assault, two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one of count of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

He had denied all offences.

The abuse took place in Cardiff between December 2019 and July 2021.

Stringer, a police constable, was suspended by the Gwent force following his arrest three years ago and fired last month during an accelerated misconduct hearing after his conviction in September.

He will have to register as a sex offender for life.

After the defendant was taken to the cells to start his sentence, Judge Williams paid tribute to the victim.

“She is a kind, caring, intelligent and honest a girl,” he said.

“The court commends her courage in coming forward and wishes her all the best for what I hope will be a bright future.”