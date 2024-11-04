Last week an un-named tributary of the Nant y Milwr in Henllys, Cwmbran, was flowing bright blue from paint that had entered the waterway.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said they have gone to the scene and said the paint discharge has now stopped.

(Image: Facebook) An un-named tributary of the Nant y Milwr in Henllys, Cwmbran, has been polluted by blue paint.

Holly Sisley, Environment Team Leader for NRW said: “We are aware of a pollution incident that occurred on Thursday 31 October that impacted an un-named tributary of the Nant y Milwr in Henllys, Cwmbran.

“Our officers attended the site to carry out an investigation and we can confirm that the discharge has now stopped."

Ms Sisley said it was most likely caused by a misconnection in some pipes from a home in the nearby area, saying: “The cause of the pollution is likely to be a misconnection and survey work is being carried out to identify which domestic properties may be misconnected.

“Plumbing and drainage misconnections can cause pollution to watercourses, and we are encouraging homeowners to check their property and make sure their drainage is properly connected."

This is not the first time the stream has been polluted by paint.

In July of this year, Bertie White took a picture of the stream flowing white from paint. The incident was reported to Natural Resources Wales and the Torfaen County Borough Council.

(Image: Bertie White) An un-named tributary of the Nant y Milwr in Henllys, Cwmbran, has been polluted by white paint in July.

Ms Sisley said: “Partnership working is integral to resolving misconnections and we are working nationally with other organisations, including Dwr Cymru and Local Authorities to locate, track and rectify these.

“All pollution incidents are a matter of concern, and we aim to deal with them as quickly as possible."

Ms Sisley said people should continue to report any pollution incidents to NRW's hotline on 03000 65 3000, which is open open 24/7 and that photographs of the polluted sites are always helpful.

She said more information on misconnected sewers can be found on the Dwr Cymru website.