A TEENAGER who had been reported missing at the end of last week has now been found. 

Judd Parfitt, a 13-year-old from Blaenavon, had been reported missing on Thursday, October 31. 

Gwent Police launched an appeal to help find him, today, on Monday, November 4, just before 9am,  confirmed he had been found. 

A spokesperson said: "We recently appealed for information to find Judd Parfitt, 13, from Blaenavon, who had been reported as missing. Judd has now been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal."