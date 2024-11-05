Garden room plans

John Glover, of 16 Dorallt Way, Cwmbran, has applied to build a garden room at the same address.

New home

Plans for a replacement dwelling at Woodside Bungalow, Turnpike Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, have been submitted by Mr and Mrs A Peterson,

Change of use to flats

Craig Harris, of 20 Sycamore Road, Blaenavon, has applied to change the use of a redundant building at 4 Market Street, Blaenavon, into two flats.

Extension application

Plans for a two-storey extension to the side of Lock House, Greenhill Road, Woodside, Cwmbran, have been submitted by Aime and Justin Peterson, of the same address.

Extension plans

An application for a two-storey extension to include alterations to the driveway at Forge House, Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon, have been lodged by Mr and Mrs K Harris, of the same address.

B&B application

Plans to change the use of a first floor flat with bed and breakfast with five en suite rooms at the Whistle Inn, Whistle Road, Garn Yr Erw, Blaenavon, have been submitted by Paul Garrett, of the same address.

New burger bar plan

Plans to change the use of 13 D Victoria Street, Old Cwmbran, to a hot food takeaway business called Smash Burger and change the front of the building, have been submitted by Ercan Dagilmis, of the same address.

Change of use application

Plans to change the use of a commercial building at 50 George Street, Pontypool, to a single residential dwelling, have been lodged by George Schiro, of 3 The Paddocks, Brynithel. The building was precision a dwelling before being used as an office.