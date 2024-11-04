Crooked cop John Stringer, 43, was sent to prison for 10 years after a jury convicted him of five offences.

The paedophile was a police constable with the Gwent force at the time.

Following his sentence at Cardiff Crown Court, the officer in the case, Detective Sergeant Annalisa Bartley from South Wales Police, said: “The victim in this case was incredibly brave and stoic in speaking out and helping to bring John Stringer to justice.

“As a police officer, Stringer was trusted in the community.

“The victim was made to feel by Stringer that she was telling lies, but her detailed and specific accounts were supported by mobile phone analysis.

“Stringer’s actions have had a profound effect on the young girl and her family who have acted with dignity and patience throughout this investigation.

“We hope the outcome at Cardiff Crown Court allows her to continue the process of recovering from this ordeal.”

Superintendent Tom Moore, from South Wales Police, added: “We urge victims of sexual assault to come forward in confidence.

“Please do not be deterred by a person’s profession. South Wales Police takes all allegations seriously – you will be heard, and support is available.”

Temporary Chief Constable Mark Hobrough from Gwent Police said: "Former officer John Stringer was convicted of these despicable crimes by a jury and has been dismissed from our service due to his sickening actions.

"My thoughts go out to the victim in this case who has shown tremendous courage coming forward and reporting.

"We hope that the sentence will give them a sense of justice and help them in the process of moving forward with their lives.

"Stringer has not only broken the oath of a police officer, but he has also betrayed his colleagues and the community he was meant to serve.

“I know this case will impact the confidence that victims of sexual assault feel in coming forward to report to us.

"Stringer made his victim feel like she would not be believed, a common tactic of perpetrators of sexual abuse, but we hope that the outcome of this case shows that all reports of sexual assault will be taken seriously.

“There is no place in our organisation or our society for perpetrators of sexual abuse.

"Stringer’s actions do not reflect the values of our staff, many of whom work tirelessly to support victims and bring perpetrators of child sexual abuse to justice.”