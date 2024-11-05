The Light Up a Life campaign, organised by St David's Hospice Care, provides an outdoor remembrance service and an online tribute website for people to remember and honour their loved ones.

The website allows people to upload a photo, write a message, and share their tribute with their friends and family.

Each tribute requires a minimum donation of £10, which goes towards St David's Hospice Care, and will be live online until January 2.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "We know that winter and Christmas-time can be especially challenging when you've lost a loved one.

"The festive season can emphasise the absence of those who are no longer with us, and it can be a difficult time to cope with grief, which is why we created our Light Up a Life campaign."

This year's Light Up a Life remembrance service will be held on Thursday, December 5, at the hospice.

From its first year of operation, caring for six patients, St David’s Hospice Care has grown to become the UK’s largest provider of hospice at home care, caring for more than 3,400 patients and families every year, at a cost more than £9 million.

The need for St David’s Hospice Care’s services continues to increase year on year, and last year more than 3,386 patients and families were cared for by St David’s, more than 30 per cent of whom had a non-cancer diagnosis.