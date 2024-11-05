From 2pm to 5.30pm the city centre will play host to the Countdown to Christmas event featuring live music, fairground rides and celebrity guests - who are yet to be revealed.

It will culminate in the switching on of Newport’s city centre Christmas lights and a firework display.

The event is organised by the Newport Now Business Improvement District in partnership with Newport City Council, Friars Walk and Newport City Radio. This year’s event is funded by UK government via the Shared Prosperity Fund.

Musical acts will be on stage during the day, with a chart-topper who has notched four number one singles with sales of more than three million in the UK topping the bill, and a special guest will be helping the city’s mayor Councillor Ray Mogford push the button to light up the city centre for the festive season. But we will have to wait to find out who they are as the BID has not yet revealed their names.

The day also marks the start of free parking on Saturdays in council-owned car parks in the city centre, which runs until December 31.

Newport Now BID chairman Zep Bellavia said: “We are sure this year will prove just as popular as previous events and, as usual, there will be a fantastic family feel to the day.

“The BID represents more than 600 businesses in the city centre. The majority of them are small independents and we hope the people of Newport and the surrounding area will support them during the Christmas shopping season.”

Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council, said: “Newport’s Countdown to Christmas is a showstopping event in the city’s calendar. It’s always amazing to see so many people in the city centre, coming together to mark the start of the festive season.

“This year we’re going bigger and better with our Festive Newport campaign. Working with our partners, including Newport Now, we are making sure Christmas 2024 will be a cracker with free parking, ice skating, markets, entertainment, food and more!”