Le Pub’s Drink and Draw Night in Newport runs every second Sunday of the month. It is free and hosted by a Newport-based illustrator, Teeleafa. It is a session to experiment, draw and share, while having a drink or two.

Another Newport-based sip and paint evening, which is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit is found in Newport Market. On November 30 from 4pm to 7pm you can go and choose a piece of pottery to paint, whilst enjoying a glass of prosecco.

Smart Craft Classes is definitely one for all you Mamma Mia fans. Based in Risca, and previously hosting events in Rogerstone and Blackwood, you’re sure to have a good time at these themed events.

You get to paint a canvas while bopping to your favourite tunes from the Mamma Mia films.

So keep your eye out for the next one! Or why not swap out the wine for a cup of tea or coffee as they also do events in local coffee shops too - the next one coming up shortly.

A bring a bottle event at Lollipops and Ladybirds in Cwmbran takes place on the last Thursday of every month.

As it is an adult only event, it seems the perfect opportunity to destress and let those creative juices flow as you paint. You can bring along your favourite beverage and a few friends, just make sure to book in advance.

And for those who just fancy pottery painting - Paint On me in Chepstow has you covered for all your creative needs.

So bring some colour into your autumn and get creative, with a paint brush in one hand and a drink in the other. Go and try one of these events for something slightly different.