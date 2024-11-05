Jimmy Wilde, hailing from a Welsh mining town, began his career in fairground boxing booths and went on to become a world-renowned flyweight champion.

Famed for his extraordinary knockout power, Wilde often defeated opponents considerably heavier than himself.

He became the world flyweight champion in 1916 after he beat Italian-American Young Zulu Kid.

In his prime, Wilde was a celebrated figure, mingling with the likes of the Prince of Wales and Lord Lonsdale.

He even starred in a silent movie about his life.

The book, published on October 14, offers a comprehensive look at Wilde's life, both inside and outside the ring.

Readers can expect accounts of his impoverished childhood, the special technique that gave him his knockout power, and his journey to becoming a global boxing superstar.

The biography is written by Adrian Knott, a long-time boxing fan and former amateur boxer, who resides in Dudley.

The book is priced at £25.