From bustling restaurants to cosy cafes, there are plenty to choose from.

Here are some of the stand out spots to check out this weekend that are sure to impress and cater to all your dietary needs.

Within the Newport Market you will find The Italian Job, which offers a variety of pasta, pizza and starters. The gluten free alternatives that are available mean you won't be missing out on any of your favourites.

Also in the market is The Little Bro’s Sweet Shop, which has gluten free pre-made surprise bundles ready to go along with a wide variety of other treats.

Holy Cheesus takes your grilled cheese sandwiches to the next level with its huge range of toppings. Its fully customisable menu and gluten free alternatives allows you to add or remove any toppings to make yourself the ultimate sandwich.

The Vanilla Pod coffee bar is the ideal spot for a catch up over some gf lunch. With bread, bagels and cakes all available as gluten free, it seems like it's a great place to visit this weekend.

Drago Lounge, in Friars Walk, is perfect for any occasion and a dedicated gluten free menu means youre bound to find something, whatever you fancy.

And there is The Ridgeway gastropub, which focuses on traditional pub food.

Again there's many choices for your main meal, but it's the dessert list that seems to really excel. All your traditional pub puddings have been made gluten free - so the only struggle here is deciding which to choose from.