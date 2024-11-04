Inglis Bridge, which leads into Vauxhall Fields in Monmouth, was built by the army in 1931, but was recently closed on “public safety” grounds following an inspection to structural engineers.

The Grade-ll listed structure was closed to vehicles in 2018, prompting calls for repairs and renovations, and is owned by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and maintained by the Reserve Forces and Cadets’ Association for Wales.

Conservative councillor for Osbaston ward, Jane Lucas, started a petition earlier in October, which has attracted more than 1,600 signatures, calling on the Ministry of Defence to begin the “much-needed renovation” of the bridge and reopen it to the public.

The MoD had said it was working with Monmouthshire County Council “and relevant stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the closure of Inglis Bridge, which was necessary for public safety” and that while a refurbishment scheme has been approved it was “subject to funding availability”.

However the council’s Labour leader Mary Ann Brocklesby has now made public a letter, dated October 28, she has sent the head of estates for the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Wales stating the council requires “the bridge to be repaired to full working order within a reasonable timeframe, with swift interim arrangements clearly signalled by MoD.”

The letter states the council and MoD seem “unable to find a way forward in restoring access across Inglis Bridge for walkers and cyclists on a permanent or even on temporary basis.”

Cllr Brocklesby is also critical of the MoD, stating local councillors and the council has had to communicate bad news that a “listed structure is in danger in falling into a state of deterioration which puts it beyond repair” and the impact on local transport.

She has warned remaining silent isn’t an option for the council and stated: “I have no option but to go public with my concerns and engage directly with campaigners. To do otherwise would be seen as the council colluding in the MoD’s inability to take urgent action in restoring access across the Monnow.”

Her letter calls for the bridge to be repaired and states: “We require the bridge to be repaired to full working order within a reasonable timeframe, with swift interim arrangements clearly signalled by MoD.

“I will not risk the council’s own reputation while the bridge remains closed with no end in sight. Nor am I prepared for the time of officers or our very limited resources to be spent on dealing with the fall out of a long-term closure.”

Residents have been urged not to attempt to cross the bridge, following reports peoole have been removing barriers and Cllr Brocklesby said in her letter there is “enormous discontent felt in seeing MoD resources being spent stopping access to the bridge, rather than making access possible for local people.”