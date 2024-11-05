Shopping centre owner Niall Leighton-Boyce said: "The Kingsway Centre transformed into a hub of excitement for Hallowe'en."

The events included a ghost hunt, trick-or-treating and a pumpkin carving competition.

Mr Leighton-Boyce said: "Participants eagerly searched for 15 hidden ghosts around the centre. Once they found all of them all they could claim a special prize."

The trick-or-treating involved 20 shops in the centre.

"The response from our shops was overwhelming, with many going above and beyond to entertain the children who visited their stores. The costumes on display were absolutely fantastic, showcasing the creativity of our community," said Mr Leighton-Boyce.

“The creativity of our staff shone brightly, with many donning impressive costumes of their own.”

Mr Leighton-Boyce highlighted that the indoor environment at the Kingsway was also a benefit, saying: “Trick-or-treating outdoors can be chilly and unpredictable, but our organised environment guaranteed a warm welcome for all. It’s a far cry from the days when children relied on dark garden visits for treats.”

In addition to the trick-or-treating and ghost hunt, the centre also hosted a pumpkin carving competition with a £100 voucher prize. Participants were told to carve a pumpkin, use the Kingsway Instagram frame, and post their creation online.

Because of the success of this year’s events, Mr Leighton-Boyce said the centre will be organising Hallowe'en events in 2025.

There are plenty more events to come at the Kingsway before then, including at Christmas.

Mr Leighton-Boyce said: “We’ll have live music every weekend, a community Christmas market, free parking on Saturdays, and even reindeer and a Christmas grotto.

“I’m particularly excited about the Salvation Army and local choirs joining us. To spread festive cheer, Kingsway will also offer complimentary mulled wine and cider on weekends throughout December.”

Mr Leighton-Boyce said all the competitions at the Kingsway centre are free to enter and are funded by him and other business owners.

He said: “For me, it’s all about giving back to the community and maximising the use of our space.”