Fans of Oasis are in for a treat as Definitely Oasis, one of the leading Oasis tribute bands, is set to perform in Newport on November 8.

The band will be at the Corn Exchange and for those who missed out on tickets to the highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour, this could be the next best thing.

Definitely Oasis is sure to belt out some of those classics tunes from Wonderwall to Champagne Supernova that you can't help but sing along to.

The tribute band offered fans an authentic experience of Oasis’ raw and iconic sound during the years of estrangement between the Gallagher brothers.

It aims to deliver a rock and roll experience which echoes the magic of Oasis and provides a taste of what's to come when Oasis go on tour for real next year.

By recreating the look, sound and feel of Oasis, the band has grown in popularity and is in high demand.