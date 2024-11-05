Home Instead, which has branches covering Newport, Chepstow and Cwmbran, has launched its ‘Be a Santa’ campaign, which it hopes will bring festive cheer and companionship to elderly hospital patients this Christmas.

The campaign will deliver gifts to patients and will also include an appearance by Mark Knight, an Elvis tribute artist.

By delivering Christmas care packages, Home Instead Newport, Chepstow, and Cwmbran hopes to show the patients, many of whom face the holiday season with limited family support or companionship, that they are remembered, valued, and cherished.

Gifts will include thoughtfully selected holiday treats, personal care items, and a splash of Elvis.

Nicola Jane Masters, director of Home Instead Newport, Chepstow, and Cwmbran, said: “Through this initiative, we hope to alleviate feelings of loneliness among elderly hospital patients and spread joy during the holiday season.”

Mark Knight said: “It’s an honour to be part of this campaign and to help bring happiness to people’s lives through music. I believe that even a small act of kindness, like sharing a song, can make a lasting impact.”

You can get involved by donating gifts, helping with a cash donation, or simply spreading the word to ensure everyone in the Newport, Chepstow, and Cwmbran areas knows how they can participate.

Home Instead provides personalised in-home care services for seniors, helping them maintain independence while staying connected to their communities.