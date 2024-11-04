THIS CCTV footage captures the horrific moment Newport drug dealer David Sisman murders Lee Crewe on a city street in broad daylight.

The 21-year-old killer sprints down the street after fatally stabbing his unarmed victim on Merriott Place off Chepstow Road in the Maindee area.

Sisman was found guilty of the murder of Mr Crewe, 36, by a jury last week following a trial at Newport Crown Court.

The victim died of a single stab wound to the chest after he was attacked shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, May 14.

Sisman, of Hubert Road, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday, November 28.

Following his death, Mr Crewe’s family paid tribute to him.

They said: “Lee was lovely inside and out. He had an infectious personality that always lit up a room.

"We’ll always have an unbreakable bond and he’ll always be in our thoughts.

"Until we meet again our darling son."