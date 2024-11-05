Newport Crown Court heard on October 18, that despite being the subject of a five year-long sexual harm prevention order, Pearce breached this order by reconnecting with the victim, who is now aged 16, by asking her to add her on twitch, a popular gaming platform, as well as on her new snapchat account.

When Phoebe Pearce was aged 23, she met the 14-year-old schoolgirl through Facebook but was warned off by the teenager’s mother.

She still managed to lure the girl away from her home in the Welsh valleys and had sexual activity with her.

In September 2022, Pearce admitted grooming, abduction and sexual activity with a child but walked free from Cardiff Crown Court, with offences Judge Jeremy Jenkins said would normally lead to a “substantial period of imprisonment.”

In February 2024, a month after the complainant's 16th birthday, Pearce illegally reconnected with the victim through online sites called Snapchat and Twitch.

The victim's mother found out and informed the police, ultimately leading to her arrest, and then being sent to custody in April of this year.

Pearce was issued a renewed five-year sexual harm prevention order at Newport Crown Court on October 18 - as well as a 17 month prison sentence.

"You met a child following a series of sexual grooming and disobeyed the orders made against you," said Recorder David Harris upon sentencing.

Pearce is set to be released in early January next year.