Remembrance Day, on Sunday November 10 this year, marks the day World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.

Children observing the two minutes silence (Image: Archive) Local residents have paid their respect and honoured the sacrifices of those who have served the country over the decades.

This photograph captures the moment a cannon was fired as a salute on Newport Bridge.

A fire of salute on Newport Bridge (Image: Archive) This picture from 1993 captured the poignant moment the standards lowered as Doug Moss played the Last Post.

The 104th Air Defence Regiment of the Royal Artillery volunteers, stationed at Raglan Barracks Newport, fired the salute.

The moment Doug Moss plays the Last Post in Risca in 1993 (Image: Archive)This picture shows Newport mayor at the time, Cllr Veronica Brydon placing a memorial poppy in 1988.

Newport mayor Councillor Veronica Brydon placing a memorial poppy in Newport in 1988.

