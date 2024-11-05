A MAN was warned he’s facing a long jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to a raft of domestic abuse offences against his former partner.
Nicholas Jones, 34, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport admitted seven charges committed against the woman between Christmas Day 2015 and September 14 this year.
The offences include engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour, unlawful wounding, assault by beating and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Paul Hobson told the defendant he was adjourning the case to December 3 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
But he said that report would only go towards the length of time Jones would spend behind bars and remanded him in custody.
Clare Wilks appeared for the defendant and James Evans for the prosecution.
