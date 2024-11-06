Cheltenham-based Vistry Group has submitted an outline application for the site at Drewen Farm, and is seeking permission for 110 houses and access points with all other details reserved to be agreed at a later stage.

The two fields are next to the Kingswood Gate residential development and form the Wonastow Road site that was allocated for 450 homes in Monmouthshire County Council’s previous development plan. Of those 340 have been built with Derwen Farm to deliver the remainder.

The council is currently consulting on the latest stage of its replacement local development plan, that includes 270 homes at Leasbrook, while the Drewen Farm site would be carried over from the previous plan.

As such the requirement for 50 per cent of all new housing to be affordable, that is proposed in the replacement plan, wouldn’t apply. It’s proposed at least 35 per cent would be affordable, with further details to be agreed.

Plans show all homes would be two-storey and between one and four bedrooms while they would be “gas free” and reliant on reliant on renewable technologies. Nearly half of the site, 48 per cent, would be used as open space including play areas along paths including a cycle route running east to west, with ponds for drainage and rainwater gardens.

The Kingswood Gate development will provide the main vehicle access points, from Belle Etoile Drive and Kingfisher Way with overall access from Wonastow Road, through the existing development.

A secondary access point slightly further to the north from Kingfisher Way will allow for some minor traffic movement, as well as cycling connection to Watery Lane. The connection to Watery Lane will also serve as an emergency access.

Two trees in the centre of the site will be retained with the developers stating their “intention from the outset has been to retain as much vegetation as possible and enhance where it is deficient”. A hedge that will be removed will be relocated to areas where new green infrastructure buffers are proposed.

Monmouthshire County Council’s tree officer has said there are 48 trees on the site with three, a hawthorne and two ash trees, that are “low value” that will have be removed and has raised no objection.

Existing overground cables at the site will remain in place and sewerage will be connected to the Kingfisher Way development with the pumping station serving it was designed with allowance for the additional 110 houses.

Vistry Group, which held a consultation during August and September, and in response to a concern the land that was previously an army firing range has said the council would put in place conditions if it is considered a risk.