Home and property experts Alan Boswell Group looked at how UK homeowners might inadvertently invalidate their home insurance and how much it could potentially cost in losses.

The common mistakes were:

If your home is vacant, it becomes an attractive target for theft or damage, risks that standard insurance may not cover.

Renovations could affect its value and your insurance coverage. They could leave you underinsured if your policy isn't updated.

Running a business from home might seem convenient, but it can lead to significant risks if not properly insured. Standard home insurance often doesn’t cover business equipment or liabilities.

Inaccurate information on your insurance policy could lead to significant problems down the line.

Skipping maintenance could lead to preventable damage that your insurer may refuse to cover.

Renting out your home might seem like a great way to generate extra income, but it comes with added risks.

Adding a dog flap can seem convenient, but if it’s not securely installed, it can become an entry point for burglars, potentially invalidating your insurance.