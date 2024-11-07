The replacement local development plan has been drawn up by Monmouthshire County Council and plans for up to 2,100 new homes to be built by 2033, with half being affordable.

It also allocates 38 hectares for employment land and the council’’s Labour-led cabinet has said it is concentrating new housing close and within existing towns to support them and limit environmental impacts.

New houses will also need to be ‘net-zero carbon’ meaning they produce, or off-set, as much energy as they use.

Cllr Paul Griffiths, the cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “We value the input of our community and are keen to hear your thoughts on the deposit plan. The deposit plan aims to ensure that we, as a council, can provide the best possible opportunity for our residents to live and work in the area.”

Council staff will explain the plans at drop in sessions taking place from Tuesday, November 12 through to Wednesday, December 4 at locations across Monmouthshire.

READ MORE: Council agrees in tight vote public can have say on plan for 2,000 homes

Online sessions will be held on Wednesday, November 13 between 2pm and 3.30pm and Monday, December 9 from 6pm to 7.30pm. To register attendance and submit a question people can visit Monmouthshire council's website where a list of in-person events can also be found.

The consultation runs from November 4 through to Friday, December 16. The council will submit the final plan for Welsh Government approval next spring.