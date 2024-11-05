Over the next week, Andrew’s walk will take him through Wales and arts of Gwent as he treks through Knighton, Gladestry, Talgarth, Brynmawr, Cwmbran and Caerphilly Castle before finishing at Cardiff Castle on November 10.

The finalist of the popular BBC show set out to walk 1,200km over 42 days to raise funds for Headway, the brain injury association.

He has already walked through Scotland and northern England, as well as visiting Northern Ireland along the way.

On Thursday he will walk from Talgarth to Brynmawr, followed on Friday with a trek from Brynmawr to Cwmbran. Saturday will see him walk from Cwmbran to Caerphilly Castle before his walk to Cardiff Castle on Sunday.

He started out on September 29 at the Scottish castle used to film The Traitors and marks a milestone for Andrew who was told following a serious road accident when he was 21that he may never walk again.

Andrew sustained a serious brain injury in the accident and was unable to continue his promising rugby career, however he was described by doctors as a ‘miracle patient’ after making a full recovery.

Andrew said: “Headway does incredible work to support survivors of brain injuries and their families as it can have a huge impact on all of their lives too as my family and I found out following my accident….and I’m delighted to be able to raise awareness and funds for their vital work through the trek.

“I’m also undertaking this challenge for everyone out there who has been told they can’t do something, who think they can’t achieve anything, and who have lost their self-belief. I want to show them that even though life can feel impossibly hard at times, there’s always a way forward - literally one step after the next can take you a long way.

“And I want to show people that talking about how we feel helps us move through the challenging times, as well as showing others who might be feeling the same that they are not alone.”

Jen Murgatroyd, Headway’s director of fundraising said: "We are proud to have Andrew champion our cause and I’m sure his journey will give hope and inspiration to other brain injury survivors."