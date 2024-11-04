Welsh company Wynne Construction was awarded the contract and is expected to complete the work by 2026.

The leisure centre will be located on the riverfront in the city centre and it will include a modern leisure pool with fun elements including a “lazy river”, slides and play equipment.

There will also be a teaching pool for childrehttps://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/news/24595295.newport-new-net-zero-leisure-centre-construction-update/n’s swimming lessons and exercise sessions, modern changing facilities, a café and relaxation area, fitness suite, and a large active space for community use, group activities and children’s birthday parties.

It will be one of the UK’s first Net Zero leisure centre powered entirely by electricity from renewable sources.

The project was given extra funding in September.

The projection will also bring in 400 new jobs into the area. Wynne Construction managing director, Chris Wynne said the company wants to employ 40% of these people from the local area.

Mr Wynne, who is “thrilled” to be part of the project, said: “Beyond job creation, we are also committed to fostering community engagement and sustainable practices within our supply chain, ensuring that the project leaves a lasting, positive impact in the region.”

Councillor Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Newport City Council, said: “This is one of the most eagerly anticipated new developments in the city and will provide fantastic new swimming and leisure facilities close to the city centre.

“It will be a community space for residents of all ages, where people can maintain and improve their wellbeing, and young people can have fun in a safe environment.”

Another Newport County councillor, Emma Corten, cabinet member for culture and communications, said: “It is such great news that work is now starting on this exciting project. I look forward to seeing it taking shape and we’ll make sure that regular updates are issued so residents can follow progress on creating a much-wanted 21st century leisure and wellbeing centre.”

More than 55% of the new leisure centre's cost comes from external funding including the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme and the UK government.

Transforming Towns is a Welsh Government programme providing millions of pounds to town centre regeneration in Wales.