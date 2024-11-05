He succeeds Richard Thomas, who after 13 years of service, will continue as deputy chairman.

Founded in 1955, the Welsh Music Guild is a charitable organisation committed to promoting Welsh music and culture by fostering public appreciation for composers of Welsh origin and those residing in Wales.

Through performances, educational programmes, and new commissions, the guild supports Welsh musical talent and works to preserve its rich musical heritage for future generations.

Emyr Afan, chief executive of Cardiff-based Afanti Media, a TV production company.

He won two Baftas for Best Entertainment with Luke Evans Showtime! and Max Boyce at 80. Afanti is Cardiff Business of the Year, and Emyr has been nominated again for Entrepreneur of the Year at the Cardiff Business Awards.

A passionate musician, former recording artist, and classically trained tenor, Emyr was awarded an OBE this year for his contributions to media and music in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Mr Afan said: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve as chair of the Welsh Music Guild at this important moment in the guild’s history and look forward very much to building on the guild’s great work over the next few years.

"I feel deeply privileged to follow in the footsteps of highly respected broadcasters such as Mervyn Williams, Geraint Stanley Jones, and others like Aneurin Talfan Davies and Dr Terry James, who have previously chaired this organisation that has been in existence since 1955.”