The standards committee heard from academics following a Welsh Government promise to bring forward a law by 2026 to disqualify politicians found guilty of deliberate deception.

Andrew Blick, director of the Constitution Society, an educational charity, said misleading the public is as old as politics but the nature of the problem has morphed due to technology.

He raised the example of misinformation proliferating online fuelling riots in the UK over the summer, saying it showed how misleading the public can have catastrophic consequences.

Prof Blick said: “I think we are seeing a movement towards harder regulation.”

Giving evidence on November 4, the politics professor at King’s College London described the proposals as “path breaking” in the UK and potentially internationally.

“We welcome the fact that this subject’s being taken seriously,” he said. “The misleading of the public is clearly a problem constitutionally and democratically.”

Labour’s Hannah Blythyn, who chairs the committee, questioned whether deception would be best dealt with by creating an offence or strengthening existing arrangements.

Dexter Govan, director of research at the Constitution Society, suggested a criminal offence could act as a deterrent but he cautioned against overly severe penalties.

Dr Govan told the committee his primary concern would be around timeframes, saying: “If it takes two years to action such an offence, there are real issues there.”

Prof Blick said: “We don’t have a specific position but I think making it a criminal offence … it does signify … that this is a serious matter.”

He contrasted this with a “rap on the knuckles from a committee”, with people in the outside world seeing it as politicians sitting in judgement of themselves.

Prof Blick pointed to evidence that trust in politicians is at an all-time low in the “veracity index” poll which has been published since 1983.