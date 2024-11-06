Kailem Priestnall, 19, of Bacon Place in Newport, was sentenced to just over 37 months in a young offenders institution after being caught dealing drugs at Cardiff Crown Court on November 1.

Priestnall was caught drug dealing while serving a 20-week suspended sentence for dangerous driving and the possession of cocaine.

As part of that sentence he had been ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work - though repeatedly missed his appointments.

His attitude is a contributing factor to him spending years behind bars, with the reason for him missing those probation appointments being, "I don't work for free."

As well as this, he was called a "stroppy teenager" by his grandfather as they walked out of the courtroom together at his first Crown Court appearance in Newport on October 4.

This was shortly after Recorder John Philpott said: "Without sounding like a school's headteacher, you would be better off taking your hands out of your pockets."

He was also called "immature" and told he was lying to officers by a second judge while being sentenced, four weeks later.

Conor Gogarty wrote for WalesOnline, that "police officers wanted to speak with Priestnall on November 2 last year but he rode away from them on a moped which then got stuck in mud."

"He was caught after a short foot chase and the officers found ten snap bags of cocaine on him."

It was reported that Recorder Jonathan Rees KC, who was sentencing Priestnall, said the teenager lied when "he told police that the cocaine was for personal use and that he had two phones because he had been locked out of social media on one of them."

The court heard that the Newport teen began dealing drugs to fund his own addiction after he started sniffing cocaine aged 15, and becoming addicted to inhaling laughing gas cannisters.

Priestnall's phone's showed he was dealing drugs all through the day and night in and around Newport.

He was sentenced to 32 months in a young offender institution as well as activating the 20-week suspended sentence, which will be served consecutively.