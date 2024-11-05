A MAN has pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill a woman’s son.
Darren Evans, 29, of Cae Rhedyn, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran admitted committing the offence in the town on October 5.
During a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Thomas Stanway, representing the defendant, asked for a report to be prepared before his client was sentenced.
“He has a history of mental health difficulties,” he said.
Judge Paul Hobson adjourned the case to December 2 and remanded Evans in custody.
Abigail Jackson appeared for the prosecution.
