Darren Evans, 29, of Cae Rhedyn, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran admitted committing the offence in the town on October 5.

During a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Thomas Stanway, representing the defendant, asked for a report to be prepared before his client was sentenced.

“He has a history of mental health difficulties,” he said.

Judge Paul Hobson adjourned the case to December 2 and remanded Evans in custody.

Abigail Jackson appeared for the prosecution.