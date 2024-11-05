Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies MS, said: “Labour’s Budget of broken promises will have a devastating impact in Wales.

“The budget is built on the back of keeping pensioners cold this winter, and the National Insurance rise will be an incredibly destructive jobs tax for Wales’ economy which is already struggling after decades of Labour rule.

“And just like their assault on rural communities in Wales, now Labour’s change to inheritance tax rules risks marking the end of the family farm."

Welsh shadow minister for finance and local government, Peter Fox, MS for Monmouth, said: “Labour’s Budget can be characterised by endless broken promises on tax, on spending and on borrowing. It was a betrayal of farmers, pensioners, businesses and workers.

“Additional consequential funding to the Welsh Government should, however, be focussed on reducing NHS waiting times which remain the longest in the UK after seven consecutive record-breaking months.”