The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which will cover all four UK nations, will see all young people born on or after January 1, 2009, unable to purchase any tobacco products.

The Welsh Government has already led the way in restricting smoking in some outdoor public spaces, including hospital grounds, school grounds and public playgrounds to ensure people, particularly children using these areas, are not breathing in harmful second-hand smoke.

The new UK Bill will give enforcement agencies, including Trading Standards Wales, additional powers to issue Fixed Penalty Notices for illegal sales of tobacco and vapes and other consumer nicotine products.

Minister for mental health and wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said: “This is a huge step forward in ensuring the health of future generations and we will work closely with our partners to ensure the bill is rolled out as smoothly as possible.”

Proposals include restrictions to the advertising of vaping and nicotine products; banning vape vending machines and measures to reduce the appeal and availability of vapes by addressing vape flavours, packaging and where they can be displayed in shops to move them out of sight of children.

Sarah Murphy said: “These proposals will help us meet our commitment to create the first smoke-free generation and to tackle the growing issue of youth vaping.

“Increasing the age at which people can buy tobacco products, as well as preventing vapes being deliberately targeted towards children, will play a big role in achieving this.

“Together we can ensure future generations ‘stub it out’ for good.”

Jacqui Thomas, chairman of Trading Standards Wales said: “We welcome the introduction of the bill. The proposed changes will be key in the protection of public health, particularly for children and future generations.”