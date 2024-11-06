A MAN charged with dealing heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis will go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to the allegations.
Steven Groves, 50, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport denied possession with intent to supply the class A and class B drugs in the city on October 8.
A trial date of March 12 next year was set by Judge Paul Hobson after the defendant appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
The case is expected to last three days.
Groves was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article