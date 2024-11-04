Chris, aged 47, along with his professional partner Dianne Buswell, 35, delivered a fiery Tango paying homage to rock legends KISS, dancing to Rock and Roll All Nite.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Chris said: "Thank you to everybody that voted to keep us in #Strictly - I have a good feeling about this coming week! X".

Before following it up with a second post: "If I'm honest, I was quite down on myself in that interview clip straight after the dance that was on the results show tonight because I thought I had made a pretty big mistake. I realised later that I hadn't. I'm feeling good. Thank you for all of your support! X#Strictly".

Chris's joke falls flat

Their energetic performance earned them a decent 29 points, but far from their best.

Post-dance, host Tess Daly said, "Listen to that applause Chris, I think Dave Arch enjoyed playing that as much as you enjoyed dancing it!"

In response, Chris quipped: "Well you know, dancing a Tango on BBC, I can only imagine someone's got to dance a Fanta now just to balance it out!"

Not going to lie, I could watch Tess’s blank reaction to not understanding Chris McCausland Fanta / Tango joke over and over again #Strictly #SCD pic.twitter.com/AhFKsaHzkY — Britannicus Maximus "Great Victor in Britain" (@BrutusMaximusX) November 3, 2024

However, the humorous attempt seemed to falter slightly regarding audience reaction, as no one seemed to get the joke. Tango/Fanta, how did no one get it?

Despite this, and ever the professional Chris shot back with: "Yeah, that was funnier in my head, shame this isn't pre-recorded innit?"

Dr Punam Krishan was the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing during Sunday's results show.

Despite her exit on Halloween week, the Morning Live resident doctor and Scottish GP expressed pride in herself for stepping out of her "comfort zone".